COVID-19: Mumbai completes 100% vaccination of adults, becomes first mega city to achieve target

Mumbai has achieved 100 per cent target in vaccination of its adult population against Covid-19. With this, Mumbai has become the first mega city to achieve this target.

According to the BMC data, 92,42,889 beneficiaries have taken both doses of cov-19 vaccine, which means 100 per cent of 18 plus adults have taken the vaccine. Of which 50 per cent mark was crossed in October 2021.

The vaccination for COVID had started in January 2021 wherein healthcare workers were made eligible for COVID vaccine followed by frontline workers.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner of the BMC said, they have achieved this target on Tuesday, where 100 per cent mark of vaccinating our eligible adult population above the age of 18 years. There were 93,60,000 eligible citizens who have been fully vaccinated with both the doses.

“It is a great day for all the BMC staff, doctors and other sectors as this target has only been achieved with efforts taken by each department. Moreover we have taken several measures to reach beneficiaries and vaccinate them. Similar we will vaccinate children between 12 to 17 years of age,” he said.

Meanwhile, for the population below 18 years of age, the BMC said 48% of the population in 14-17 years of age are fully vaccinated and 10% partially vaccinated in the 12-14 age group.

Overall vaccinated till date

Total- 20586041

1st dose- 10678025

2nd dose-9492511

Precautionary dose- 415509

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 11:20 PM IST