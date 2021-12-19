COVID-19: Mumbai cases cross 300; 2 deaths reported

Mumbai reported 336 new COVID-19 cases on December 19, Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,67,127.

201 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 7,46,104. Now, there are 2081 active cases in the city

City recorded 2 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday which pushed its fatality count to 16,365 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Sunday, 40,857 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 131,78,058 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai is 2288 Days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.03 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 17 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 07:49 PM IST