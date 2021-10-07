COVID-19: Mumbai becomes first district in Maharashtra to fully inoculate 50% adult population

Mumbai has become the first district in Maharashtra to fully inoculate 50% of its 92.4 lakh adult population, according to reports from The Times of India. More than 44.6 lakh people have received both the jabs, while around 86 lakh (93%) have been inoculated with at least one jab, the report said.

This development comes as Mumbai reported 629 new COVID-19 cases on October 6, Wednesday, taking the total tally to 7,45,729.

540 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday, taking the recovery count to 7,22,636. Now, there are 4438 active cases in the city.

The city recorded 7 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,136 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Wednesday, 39,569 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 1,05,74,242 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has declined to 1131 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 48 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 2,876 new coronavirus positive cases and 90 fatalities while 2,763 patients recovered, a state health department official said.

Maharashtra witnessed a marginal rise in the number of COVID-19 cases but the fatalities rose sharply compared to Tuesday when the state had logged 2,401 infections and 39 deaths.

With the new additions, the tally of infections in Maharashtra rose to 65,67,791, the death toll to 1,39,362 and the count of recoveries to 63,91,662, leaving the state with 33,181 active cases, the official said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.32 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 06:13 PM IST