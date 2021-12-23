COVID-19: More curbs in Maharashtra? CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold meeting with task force today at 10 pm as Omicron cases rise

In view of rising numbers of COVID19 and Omicron cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting with the COVID-19 Task Force today at 10 pm via video conferencing, ANI reported.

Uddhav Thackeray attended the a review meeting held by PM Narendra Modi on the COVID-19 situation in the country on Thursday evening amid rising concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Official sources said Modi took stock of the pandemic situation across the country in a high-level meeting attended by senior officials and experts.

India has recorded more than 230 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus across several states.

In a communication to the states and UTs on Tuesday, the Centre said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is at least thrice more transmissible than its Delta variant and asked them to "activate" war rooms, keep analysing even small trends and surges and keep taking strict and prompt containment action at the district and local levels.

There have been demands that the government allow booster doses of vaccines to be administered to those already fully inoculated against COVID-19, as has been done by many countries.

Meanwhile, Omicron, the latest Coronavirus variant, is probably the fastest-spreading infectious disease known to man, medical expert and Maharashtra government's Covid Task Force member, Shashank Joshi, said here on Thursday.

It has an approximately Rt5 rapid generation time. While for Measles it is 15 days, for Omicron it is less than 5, with a doubling time of 1.5-3 days, Joshi, a diabetologist and endocrinologist, said in a tweet.

"In 60 days after 1 case: Measles: 50,600, Omicron: 244,000,000," he added, but termed it as a "mild disease with lower mortality".

Mumbai scientist and stem-cell expert Pradeep Mahajan said that "Omicron is like a blessing that has emanated naturally to protect humanity", not only from Covid-19 and its other deadly variants, but even deadlier ones likely to come in the future.

