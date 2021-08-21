Maharashtra sets a new record as it administers 10.77 lakh COVID-19 doses in single day

Amid preparations for the third wave of COVID 19, Maharashtra on Saturday set yet another record as it administered more than one million doses in a single day. ‘’Today the state administered 10.77 lakh COVID 19 doses by 7 pm, highest ever for Maharashtra. Our previous best was 9.64 lakh doses on August 14, 2021. Sessions are going on and the final figure will be more,’’ said the public health department additional chief secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas.

On July 3, Maharashtra had administered 8.11 lakh doses given in a single day.

The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope have congratulated the health department machinery for a new record in COVID 19 vaccination.

Thackeray on Saturday said the state government was focusing on increasing the pace of vaccination. He has noted that the state can administer 10 to 15 lakh doses daily provided the Centre increases vaccine supply.

On the other hand, Tope said the state government was emphasizing more vaccination as the countries facing the third wave at the moment had higher vaccination and they were not impacted in terms of hospitalisation and death.

As on date, Maharashtra cumulatively has administered 5,19,04,037 doses comprising 3,82,28,399 first dose and 1,36,75,638 second dose. On Friday, the state had administered 4,10,995 doses in 2,530 sessions.

