COVID-19: Maharashtra vaccination tally crosses 3.21 crore on June 30

So far, 12,78,095 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 8,41,325 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 20,91,379 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 9,24,030 got their second dose.

Maharashtra tops the states with a total of 3,21,79,115 inoculations followed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, with 3,21,10,052, 2,54,08,832 and 2,45,49,206 doses respectively.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 8,085 new COVID-19 cases and 231 fatalities on Tuesday, taking its caseload to 60,51,633 and death toll to 1,21,804, the health department said in a release.

As many as 8,623 patients were discharged from hospitals in the 24 hours since Monday evening, pushing the number of recovered patients to 58,09,548. Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 96 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 2.01 per cent. The positivity rate in the state is 14.62 per cent.

Currently 6,21,377 people are in home quarantine and 3,584 in institutional quarantine. There are 1,17,098 active COVID-19 patients in the state.

