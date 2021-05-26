COVID-19: Maharashtra vaccination tally crosses 2.12 crore on May 26

Besides, 1,61,61,460 citizens aged 45 and above have so far been vaccinated (first plus second dose) in the state.

Maharashtra recorded 24,136 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the state's infection tally to 56,26,155, while 601 fatalities pushed the death toll to 90,349, the state health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, as 36,176 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 52,18,768.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 92.76 percent, while the case fatality rate was 1.61 percent, the department said. There are 3,14,368 active cases in the state, it added. As many as 2,64,275 people were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests done so far to 3,35,41,565.