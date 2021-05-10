COVID-19: Maharashtra vaccination tally crosses 1.79 crore on May 10

In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 10 crossed the 1.79 crore mark.

As per the data released by the health ministry, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on May 10, inoculated 1,79,70,191 people.

According to data released by the government, the state has administered the second dose of vaccine to 33,48,054 people and the first dose to 1,46,22,137 people.

Maharashtra tops the states with a total of 1,79,70,191 inoculations followed by Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh with 1,41,04,257, 1,39,25,616 and 1,35,95,851 doses respectively.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra is continuing to see a decline in its daily COVID-19 numbers. According to the Union Health Ministry, the state is showing early signs of plateauing. On Sunday, the state recorded 48,401 new cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,15,783. Besides, 572 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 75,849.

60,226 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 44,07,818. The recovery rate in the state stands at 86.4%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49%.

Currently, 36,96,896 people are in home quarantine and 26,939 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 6985 new cases on Sunday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 7467 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 11,807 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 5402 new cases, Aurangabad circle 2146, Latur circle 3136, Akola circle 4137, and Nagpur circle recorded 7321 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Government is likely to extend the lockdown with stringent curbs beyond May 15 for a few days, announced Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday.

Amid the second wave, the Maharashtra government had imposed a lockdown from April 22 to May 1. It was extended to May 15 to break the virus chain. Tope asserted that the coronavirus crisis is still not over as there has been a projection of a third wave.