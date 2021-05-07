COVID-19: Maharashtra vaccination tally crosses 1.7 crore on May 7

In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 7 crossed the 1.7 crore mark.

As per the data released by the health ministry, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on May 5, inoculated 1,72,43,457 people.

According to data released by the government, the state has administered the second dose of vaccine to 30,81,145 people.

Maharashtra tops the states with a total of 1,72,43,457 inoculations followed by Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh with 1,37,00,772, 1,34,20,247 and 1,33,30,583 doses respectivelly.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 62,194 new COVID-19 cases, taking its cumulative tally to 49,42,736, while 853 more deaths pushed the toll to 73,515, an official from the state health department said.

Compared to Wednesday, Maharashtra's COVID-19 caseload increased by 4,554 in the last 24 hours, but the fatality count dropped by 67.

Out of the 853 deaths, 331 occurred in the last 48 hours, 247 in the past one week and the remaining 275 in the period before last week, but were added to the toll now as part of data reconciliation exercise, the official said.

Fresh recoveries were slightly more than the new infections.

He said 63,842 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 42,27,940.

The state now has 6,39,075 active cases, the official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate currently stood at 85.54 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.49 per cent, he said.

According to the official, 2,77,086 more COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state, taking the tally of samples examined so far to 2,86,61,668.

He said Mumbai reported 3,028 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,68,085, while the toll increased to 13,580 with 69 fresh fatalities.

After Mumbai, 14 patients died in Panvel city followed by 12 in Navi Mumbai and 10 in Thane city, among other areas.

The larger Mumbai administrative division, including the financial capital and its satellite towns, reported 8,525 cases 124 deaths due to COVID-19, he said.

This increased the regions caseload to 14,24,093 and the fatality count to 24,296, the official said.

