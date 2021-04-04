COVID-19: Maharashtra tops vaccination tally with jabs to 73.54 lakh people

With cumulative jabs to 73.54 lakh people, Maharashtra has topped the vaccination tally in India. In the state and 4 lakh 62 thousand people were vaccinated on April 3.

Talking about the vaccination drive, Dr Pradip Vyas, Principle Secretary Health of Maharashtra said that yesterday state administered the highest ever number of 4.62 lakh vaccines in a day which probably would be a national record till now.

Maharashtra reported 49,447 new COVID cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health department, 37,821 people have recovered from the diseases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 24,95,315. The active number of COVID cases in the state stands at 4,01,172.

With the new deaths in the last 24 hours, the COVID death toll mounts to 55,656 in Maharashtra.

Mumbai reported 9,090 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 5,322 people have recovered from the disease in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,66,365.

The active number of COVID cases in the city stands at 62,187. Mumbai recorded 27 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 11,751.

Amid the COVID-19 surge, the Maharashtra Education Department on Saturday announced that students from Class 1 to Class 8 will be promoted to the next class without any examination.



