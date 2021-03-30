COVID-19: Maharashtra to soon seek permission for vaccinating those above 30 years of age

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said that the state is considering sending a proposal to the union ministry to seek permission for vaccinating beneficiaries of 30 and above years of age.



“The union ministry has allowed vaccine for anyone above 45 years of age, for the next phase we are considering to seek permission for vaccinating those above 30 years of age,” said Pednekar in an exclusive interactive session with The Free Press Journal.



“The state may write to the centre seeking permission on the matter after that we will act accordingly,” she added.



The mayor also said, in order to vaccinate a maximum number of beneficiaries, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start door-to-door visits to inoculate specially-abled citizens.



Speaking on the possibility of imposing another lock-down in the city, Pednekar said that tough calls are needed to be taken by the state and city administration, considering the rise in the number of active cases across Mumbai.



“Nobody favours the decision of lock-down willingly but for the safety of everyone around we need to make some tough decisions if the need arises, the fatality rate has increased to 3 percent and we are recording five thousand cases daily,” Pednekar said.



The mayor also mentioned that presently, more than 95 percent of the cases are being reported from high rises and most of the citizens have a travel history.



“The thing is people are not any-more afraid of the ongoing spread of the disease, which is why the state government is considering to impose stricter curbs so that people can start behaving accordingly,” Pednekar said.