COVID-19: Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tests positive

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

The minister was infected with the virus last year as well. She had been attending the ongoing winter session of the state Legislature.

School Education Minister .@VarshaEGaikwad tested #Covid_19 positive

She was attending the ongoing winter session

.@fpjindia — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) December 28, 2021

Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,426 fresh coronavirus cases, including 26 new Omicron patients - daily count down 222 from a day ago - while 21 more persons succumbed to the infection in the the state, the health department said.

The health department said the state recorded 21 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 toll to 1,41,454. The case fatality rate is the state stands at 2.12 per cent.

With 1,426 new cases, the statewide tally of those infected with COVID-19 reached 66,59,314, it said in a bulletin.

The count of active cases crossed the 10,000-mark to stand at 10,441, reflecting a widening gap between new and recovering patients.

On Sunday, Maharashtra had recorded 1,648 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths. The state had also reported 31 new cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, a day ago.

The state has so far recorded 167 Omicron cases.

On Monday, 776 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of those recovered so far to 65,03,733, the department said.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stands at 97.66 per cent.

The bulletin said 93,819 coronavirus tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, pushing their cumulative number to 6,85,49,133.

Currently 91,464 people are in home quarantine and another 880 in institutional quarantine, it added.

Mumbai reported 809 new coronavirus cases and three deaths, taking the tally in the metropolis to 7,71,921 and the toll to 16,373, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

The Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, saw 1,072 cases and seven deaths.

The Pune division reported 174 cases, Nagpur 125, Kolhapur 17, Aurangabad six, Latur 12 and the Akola division four cases, among others, the bulletin said.

The Pune division reported 13 fatalities, Mumbai (seven) and Latur (one).

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 66,59,314; fresh cases 1,426; death toll 1,41,454; recoveries 65,03,733, active cases 10,441, total tests 6,85,49,133

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 10:51 AM IST