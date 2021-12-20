COVID-19: Maharashtra reports six new cases of Omicron variant; tally rises to 54

Six new cases of Omicron were reported in the state, taking the count to 54 in Maharashtra. Of the new cases, four were detected from passengers arriving at Mumbai airport and one each from Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad, as per the data revealed by the National Institute Of Virology, Pune on Sunday.

All the new patients have international travel history. “Of the new cases, a 5-yearold boy, who was in close contact with travellers from Dubai, who returned to Junnar in Pune district, has been diagnosed with Omicron variant. However, he is asymptomatic. Another Omicron variant was found in a 46-year-old man with a history of travel to the Middle East from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area. The person had mild symptoms and is currently admitted to a private hospital. His vaccination is complete,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer.

Till date, total 54 patients infected with the Omicron virus have been reported in the state. Of these, 22 are from Mumbai, 11 from Pimpri Chinchwad, seven from Pune rural, three each from Pune city and Satara, two each from Kalyan Dombivali and Osmanabad, and one each from Vasai Virar, Buldana, Latur and Nagpur. Of these, 28 have been discharged after negative RTPCR report.

Health officials said, a 21- year-old woman, a resident of Aurangabad and a 41- year-old man, a resident of Daman, had landed at Mumbai airport from the United Kingdom on December 14. Other two individuals are a 57-year-old man and a 38- year-old woman, both residents of Karnataka and they had too had landed at the Mumbai airport on December 14 from Tanzania . All of them had tested positive for Covid during screening at the airport. They were put under institutional quarantine and their samples were sent for genome sequencing.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 09:46 AM IST