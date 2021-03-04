COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 8,998 fresh cases, 60 fatalities on March 4

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 8,998 fresh COVID-19 cases. Besides, 60 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the death toll to 52,340. The case fatality rate is the state is 2.39%.

6,135 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 20,49,484. The recovery rate in the state is 93.66%.

Currently, 3,91,288 people are in home quarantine and 4,108 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 85,144.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 2013 new cases on Thursday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 1127 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2086 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 91 new cases, Aurangabad circle 424, Latur circle 236, Akola circle 1779, and Nagpur circle recorded 1452 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra had reported nearly COVID-19 cases which was the highest single-day surge recorded this year.

Officials have stated that most of the new cases were detected in patients who have been socialising in the past month. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner said due to the spurt in the number of cases began in the second week of February, which is being seen as a result of general laxity, mutation of COVID-19 strains and unlocking.

“We are urging citizens to follow COVID protocols as we do not want the same situation as it was in the month of June, July and September last year when cases were on peak. Moreover, we have intensified all our protocols to curb the cases and have alerted all the ward officers to take strict action if the cases in their area have surged,” he said.

He has also directed officers to closely monitor banquet halls and open spaces in their wards to ensure COVID-19 protocols aren't flouted. “Most of the cases are reported from high-rises where citizens recently participated in social gatherings,” Kakani added.