COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 26,133 cases, lowest since March 22; 682 die, 40,294 recover

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 26,133 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since March 22.

The state reported 682 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.57%.

40,294 patients discharged today, with this, 51,11,095 COVID-19 patients discharged after full recovery in the state. Recovery rate in the state is 92.04%. As on today, there are 3,52,247 active cases in the state.

Out of 3,27,23,361 laboratory samples 55,53,225 have been tested positive (16.97%) for COVID-19 until today. Currently 27,55,729 people are in home quarantine and 22,103 people are in institutional quarantine.