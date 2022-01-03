COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 12,160 new cases, 11 deaths today

Maharashtra on Mondday, January 3, recorded 12,160 fresh COVID-19 cases.

Other data:

1,748 patients discharged today; 65,14,358 COVID-19 patients discharged after full recovery until today; Recovery rate in the state is 97.05%

11 COVID-19 deaths reported in the state today. Case fatality rate is the state is 2.1%.

Out of 6,93,70,095 laboratory samples 67,12,028 have been tested positive (9.68%) for COVID-19 until today.