COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 12,160 new cases, 11 deaths today

Maharashtra on Mondday, January 3, recorded 12,160 fresh COVID-19 cases.
Other data:
1,748 patients discharged today; 65,14,358 COVID-19 patients discharged after full recovery until today; Recovery rate in the state is 97.05%
12,160 new cases in the state today.
11 COVID-19 deaths reported in the state today. Case fatality rate is the state is 2.1%.
Out of 6,93,70,095 laboratory samples 67,12,028 have been tested positive (9.68%) for COVID-19 until today.
Currently 3,32,610 people are in home quarantine and 1096 people are in institutional quarantine.
