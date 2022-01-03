e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Virat Kohli misses 2nd Test due to spasmCOVID-19: India reports 33,750 new cases,123 deaths in last 24 hours COVID-19: Preparations in full swing at Mumbai's BKC Jumbo centre to vaccinate children aged 15-18 years Massive fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, 8 fire engines rushed to the spot
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 12,160 new cases, 11 deaths today

FPJ Web Desk
COVID-19: Maharashtra records massive surge, biggest rise since October 15 | (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

COVID-19: Maharashtra records massive surge, biggest rise since October 15 | (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Advertisement

Maharashtra on Mondday, January 3, recorded 12,160 fresh COVID-19 cases.

Other data:

  • 1,748 patients discharged today; 65,14,358 COVID-19 patients discharged after full recovery until today; Recovery rate in the state is 97.05%

  • 12,160 new cases in the state today.

  • 11 COVID-19 deaths reported in the state today. Case fatality rate is the state is 2.1%.

  • Out of 6,93,70,095 laboratory samples 67,12,028 have been tested positive (9.68%) for COVID-19 until today.

  • Currently 3,32,610 people are in home quarantine and 1096 people are in institutional quarantine.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 08:41 PM IST
Advertisement