COVID-19: Maharashtra records 982 new cases, 27 deaths, 1,293 recoveries on November 9

Maharashtra on Monday, November 9, recorded 982 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 13,311. Besides, 27 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,40,030.

1,293 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,61,956. The recovery rate in the state is 97.62%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 1,33,262 people are in home quarantine and 867 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 460 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 141 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 306 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 35 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 15 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 20 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 1 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 4 fresh cases.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 07:10 PM IST