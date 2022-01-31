COVID-19: Maharashtra records 91 new cases of Omicron variant, tally jumps to 3,221

91 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Monday (January 31). With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state reached 3,221.

Details of the new cases are as below:

Nagpur - 18

Aurangabad, Raigad and Navi Mumbai MC - 11 each

Mumbai and Thane MC - 8 each

Sindhudurg and Satara - 5 each

Amravati, PCMC and Pune MC – 4 each

Yavatmal and Pune Rural – 1 each

Here is the district/corporations wise tally:

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1257 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 15 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1460 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 83 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 56 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 24 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 58 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 267 fresh cases.

Out of these, 1682 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test. Besides, until now 6716 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 6626 patients have been received. 90 results are awaited.

