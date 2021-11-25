COVID-19: Maharashtra records 848 new cases, 50 deaths, 974 recoveries; vaccination coverage exceeds 11 crore

Maharashtra on Thursday, November 25, recorded 848 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 9,187. Besides, 50 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,40,857.

974 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,79,396. The recovery rate in the state is 97.68%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 90,538 people are in home quarantine and 1,065 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 339 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 133 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 308 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 17 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 19 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 21 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 6 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 5 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra administered 7,36,501 COVID-19 vaccine doses till 7:30 pm on Thursday. With this, the state's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 11 crore.

According to the CoWIN dashboard, 11,00,26,925 vaccination doses have been administered so far. 7,23,95,033 individuals have taken the first dose of the vaccine, while 3,76,31,892 have taken both the doses.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 07:39 PM IST