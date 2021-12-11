COVID-19: Maharashtra records 807 new cases, 20 deaths, 869 recoveries on December 11; no new Omicron cases

Maharashtra on Saturday, December 11, recorded 807 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,452. Besides, 20 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,243.

869 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,91,805. The recovery rate in the state is 97.72%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 75,095 people are in home quarantine and 865 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 395 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 120 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 212 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 24 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 18 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 24 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 7 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 7 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday did not report any case of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. "No new case of Omicron variant was found in the state today. Until today, 17 Omicron cases have been reported in the state (Mumbai-5, Pimpri-Chinchwad-10, Pune Municipal Corporation-1 and Kalyan-Dombivali-1)," the Public Health Department said in a release.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 07:16 PM IST