COVID-19: Maharashtra records 76 new cases of Omicron variant, tally jumps to 3,531

76 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in Maharashtra. All these cases have been reported by National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

Details of the cases are as below:

Pune MC – 46

Amravati - 12

Jalna - 8

Pune Rural - 4

Wardha - 3

Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar and other state - 1 each

Till date, a total of 3531 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state.

Out of these, 2353 cases have been discharged following a negative RT PCR test.

Until now 8568 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 7262 patients have been received. 1306 results are awaited.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra today recorded 5,455 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 60,902. Besides, 63 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,355.

14,635 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 76,26,868. The recovery rate in the state is 97.34%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently, 6,10,718 people are in home quarantine and 2,392 people are in institutional quarantine.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 07:06 PM IST