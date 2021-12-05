COVID-19: Maharashtra records 707 new cases, 7 deaths, 677 recoveries on December 5

Maharashtra on Sunday, December 5, recorded 707 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 7,151. Besides, 7 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,170.

677 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,86,782. The recovery rate in the state is 97.71%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 78,858 people are in home quarantine and 916 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 364 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 73 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 185 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 18 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 25 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 22 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 6 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 14 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, seven persons from Pune district have tested positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus, a health official said on Sunday.

They include a woman who came from Nigeria along with her two daughters to meet her brother in adjoining Pimpri Chinchwad area, the official said. Her brother and his two daughters have also tested positive for the variant, he added.

Another case is of a man from Pune who returned from Finland in the last week of last month, the official said.

The total number of confirmed Omicron cases in Maharashtra has gone up to eight, he said.

A 33-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district had tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The man, a marine engineer, is currently undergoing treatment at a COVID-19 care centre in Kalyan town, located about 50 km from the state capital Mumbai.

The resident of Dombivli town had arrived in Delhi from South Africa on November 23 and had then taken a flight to Mumbai.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 07:43 PM IST