COVID-19: Maharashtra records 699 new cases, 19 deaths, 1,087 recoveries on December 7

Maharashtra on Tuesday, December 7, recorded 699 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,445. Besides, 19 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,194.

1,087 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,88,680. The recovery rate in the state is 97.72%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 77,642 people are in home quarantine and 896 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 323 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 85 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 187 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 27 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 15 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 17 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 23 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 22 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday did not report any case of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. "There are no new cases of Omicron variant today in the state. As of today state has total 10 cases of this variant," the Public Health Department said in a release.

ALSO READ Omicron variant: No new cases reported in Maharashtra today

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 07:51 PM IST