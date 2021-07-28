COVID-19: Maharashtra records 6,857 new cases, 286 deaths, 6,105 recoveries on July 28

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 6,857 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 82,545. Besides, 286 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,32,145.

6,105 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 60,64,856. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.53%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.

Currently, 4,88,537 people are in home quarantine and 3,364 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1168 new cases.