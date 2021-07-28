COVID-19: Maharashtra records 6,857 new cases, 286 deaths, 6,105 recoveries on July 28

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 6,857 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 82,545. Besides, 286 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,32,145.
6,105 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 60,64,856. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.53%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.
Currently, 4,88,537 people are in home quarantine and 3,364 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1168 new cases.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 1221 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2314 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 1690 new cases, Aurangabad circle 56, Latur circle 359, Akola circle 27, and Nagpur circle recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday extended the guidelines related to COVID-19 containment measures till August 31 and has asked States and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure "strictest possible measures" in districts that have a high positivity rate.
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, in a letter to Chief Secretaries of all States, said the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases is a matter of satisfaction. However, there is no room for complacency as the absolute case numbers are still significantly high.
