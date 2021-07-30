COVID-19: Maharashtra records 6,600 new cases, 231 deaths, 7,431 recoveries on July 30

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 6,600 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 77,494. Besides, 231 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,32,566.

7,431 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 60,83,319. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.61%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.

Currently, 4,79,553 people are in home quarantine and 3,289 people are in institutional quarantine.