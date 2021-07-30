COVID-19: Maharashtra records 6,600 new cases, 231 deaths, 7,431 recoveries on July 30

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 6,600 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 77,494. Besides, 231 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,32,566.
7,431 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 60,83,319. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.61%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.
Currently, 4,79,553 people are in home quarantine and 3,289 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1007 new cases.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 952 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2327 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 1852 new cases, Aurangabad circle 48, Latur circle 276, Akola circle 104, and Nagpur circle recorded 34 new COVID-19 cases.