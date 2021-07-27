COVID-19: Maharashtra records 6,258 new cases, 254 deaths, 12,645 recoveries on July 27

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 6,258 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 82,082. Besides, 254 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,31,859.
12,645 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 60,58,751. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.54%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.
Currently, 4,98,933 people are in home quarantine and 3,456 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1023 new cases.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 808 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2356 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 1578 new cases, Aurangabad circle 97, Latur circle 342, Akola circle 24, and Nagpur circle recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases.