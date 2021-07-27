COVID-19: Maharashtra records 6,258 new cases, 254 deaths, 12,645 recoveries on July 27

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 6,258 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 82,082. Besides, 254 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,31,859.

12,645 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 60,58,751. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.54%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.

Currently, 4,98,933 people are in home quarantine and 3,456 people are in institutional quarantine.