COVID-19: Maharashtra records 62 new cases of Omicron variant, all from Pune

62 patients with Omicron infection were reported in Maharashtra on Friday. All these patients were reported by B J Medical College.

Details of the cases are as below:

Pune MC - 60

Pune Rural - 2

Till date, a total of 4629 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state.

Out of these, 4456 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Until now 9382 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 8333 patients have been received. 1049 results are awaited.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra today recorded 973 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 8,688. Besides, 12 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,687.

2,521 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,07,254. The recovery rate in the state is 98.01%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently, 1,47,800 people are in home quarantine and 746 people are in institutional quarantine.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 08:44 PM IST