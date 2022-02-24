COVID-19: Maharashtra records 58 new cases of Omicron variant on February 24, tally jumps to 4,567

58 patients with Omicron infection were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday. All these patients were reported by B J Medical College.

Details of the cases are as below:

Pune MC - 52

Pune Rural - 3

Ahmednagar, Satara and Pimpri Chinchwad MC- 1 each

Till date, a total of 4,567 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state.

Out of these, 4,456 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Until now 8,904 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 8,133 patients have been received. 771 results are awaited.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra today recorded 1,182 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 10,250. Besides, 19 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,675.

2,516 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,04,733. The recovery rate in the state is 97.99%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently, 1,56,920 people are in home quarantine and 801 people are in institutional quarantine.

