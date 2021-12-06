COVID-19: Maharashtra records 518 new cases, 5 deaths, 811 recoveries on December 6

Maharashtra on Monday, December 6, recorded 518 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,853. Besides, 5 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,175.

811 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,87,593. The recovery rate in the state is 97.72%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 78,801 people are in home quarantine and 893 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 298 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 60 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 101 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 9 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 25 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 7 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 6 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 12 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, two more people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Mumbai, taking the tally in Maharashtra to 10, the State Public Health Department said in a press note on Monday evening.

A 37-year-old man who had come from Johannesburg, South Africa on 25th November has been tested positive for Omicron variant. His 36-year-old friend, who had come from the USA on 25th November, has also been tested positive for Omicron, the press note read.

Both patients have no symptoms and are admitted at the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai. Both patients have taken Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, it added.

Five high-risk and 315 low-risk contacts of both these patients have been traced. Further tracing is currently underway, the State Public Health Department further said.

ALSO READ Two more test positive for Omicron variant in Mumbai; total cases in Maharashtra jump to 10

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 08:42 PM IST