e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,105 new cases, 50 deaths, 3,164 recoveries
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 07:50 PM IST

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,105 new cases, 50 deaths, 3,164 recoveries on October 1

FPJ Web Desk
Maharashtra, Oct 01 (ANI): A man wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) sanitizes a municipal school before its reopening, at Dharavi, in Mumbai on Friday. | (ANI Photo)

Maharashtra, Oct 01 (ANI): A man wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) sanitizes a municipal school before its reopening, at Dharavi, in Mumbai on Friday. | (ANI Photo)

Advertisement

Maharashtra on Friday, October 1, recorded 3,105 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 36,371. Besides, 50 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,39,117.

3,164 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 63,74,892. The recovery rate in the state is 97.27%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 2,42,110 people are in home quarantine and 1,355 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 904 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 718 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1100 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 223 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 30 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 103 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 13 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 14 fresh cases.

ALSO READ

Navi Mumbai: 53% of senior citizens have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 07:50 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal