COVID-19: Maharashtra records 2,486 new cases, 44 deaths, 2,446 recoveries on October 9

Maharashtra on Saturday, October 9, recorded 2,486 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 33,006. Besides, 44 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,39,514.

2,446 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 63,99,464. The recovery rate in the state is 97.32%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 2,41,499 people are in home quarantine and 1,023 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 978 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 430 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 779 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 160 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 31 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 85 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 12 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 11 fresh cases.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 08:03 PM IST