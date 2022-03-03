COVID-19: Maharashtra records 234 new cases of Omicron variant, all from Mumbai

234 patients with Omicron infection were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday. All these patients have been reported by Kasturba hospital’s Laboratory. Meanwhile, all these cases were reported from Mumbai.

Till date, a total of 5,005 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state.

Out of these, 4,629 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Until now 9,382 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 8,714 patients have been received. 668 results are awaited.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra today recorded 467 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 4,953. Besides, 12 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,718.

1,144 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,14,719. The recovery rate in the state is 98.06%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently, 42,118 people are in home quarantine and 602 people are in institutional quarantine.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 08:31 PM IST