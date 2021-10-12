e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Covaxin approved for children between 2-18: ReportsMaharashtra government SOPs for cinema theatres: 50% occupancy; no food and drinks inside screening
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 08:40 PM IST

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 2,069 new cases, 43 deaths, 3,616 recoveries on October 12

FPJ Web Desk
ANI

ANI

Advertisement

Maharashtra on Tuesday, October 12, recorded 2,069 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 30,525. Besides, 43 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,39,621.

3,616 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,07,936. The recovery rate in the state is 97.36%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 2,31,099 people are in home quarantine and 1,131 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 758 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 375 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 668 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 145 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 38 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 73 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 6 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 6 fresh cases.

ALSO READ

Maharashtra: Over 75,000 people in Raigad inoculated against COVID-19 in 3 days under Mission Kawach...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 08:40 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal