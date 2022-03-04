COVID-19: Maharashtra records 206 new cases of Omicron variant on March 4, all from Pune

206 patients with Omicron infection were reported in Maharashtra on Friday, March 4. Of these, 146 patients have been reported by B J Medical College and 60 patients have been reported by National Chemical Laboratory. Meanwhile, all these cases were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Till date, a total of 5,211 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state.

Out of these, 4,629 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Until now 9382 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 8944 patients have been received. 438 results are awaited.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra today recorded 992 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 4,476. Besides, 9 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,727.

992 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,15,711. The recovery rate in the state is 98.07%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently, 28,878 people are in home quarantine and 595 people are in institutional quarantine.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 07:47 PM IST