COVID-19: Maharashtra records 1,638 new cases, 49 deaths, 2,791 recoveries on October 19

Maharashtra on Wednesday, October 19, recorded 1,638 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 26,805. Besides, 49 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,39,865.

2,791 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,24,547. The recovery rate in the state is 97.42%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 2,09,798 people are in home quarantine and 965 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 615 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 311 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 497 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 90 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 38 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 61 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 13 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 13 fresh cases.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 07:21 PM IST