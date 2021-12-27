COVID-19: Maharashtra records 1,426 fresh cases, 21 deaths, 776 recoveries on December 27; 26 new Omicron cases reported

Maharashtra on Monday, December 27, recorded 1,426 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 10,441. Besides, 21 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,454.

776 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 65,03,733. The recovery rate in the state is 97.66%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 91,464 people are in home quarantine and 880 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1,072 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 125 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 174 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 17 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 6 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 12 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 4 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 16 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 26 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Monday, of which 11 are from Mumbai, five from Panvel Municipal Corporation, four from Thane Municipal Corporation, two from Nanded, and one each from Nagpur, Palghar, Bhivandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, and Pune Rural, according to the findings of the National Institute of Virology, Pune. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 167.

Of the 167 cases in Maharashtra, 84 are from Mumbai, 19 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, 17 are from Pune rural, seven each from Pune Municipal Corporation and Thane Municipal Corporation, five each from Satara, Osmanabad and Panvel Municipal Corporation, three from Nagpur, two each from Kalyan Dombivali, Aurangabad and Nanded, and one each from Buldhana, Latur, Ahmednagar, Akola, Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayandar, Palghar and Bhivandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, out of the 167, 72 patients have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 08:14 PM IST