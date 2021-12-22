COVID-19: Maharashtra records 1,201 fresh cases, 8 deaths, 953 recoveries on December 22; no new Omicron cases reported

Maharashtra on Wednesday, December 22, recorded 1,201 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 7,350. Besides, 8 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,375.

953 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,99,760. The recovery rate in the state is 97.71%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 75,273 people are in home quarantine and 860 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 687 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 135 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 306 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 25 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 14 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 22 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 5 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 7 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, no new cases of Omicron variant were reported today.

Of the 65 cases in Maharashtra, 30 are from Mumbai, 12 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, seven from Pune rural, three from Pune Municipal Corporation, three from Osmanabad, two from Kalyan-Dombivali, three from Satara, and one each from Nagpur, Latur, Vasai-Virar and Buldhana.

Out of these, 35 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 08:32 PM IST