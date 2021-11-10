e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 08:17 PM IST

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 1,094 new cases, 17 deaths, 1,976 recoveries on November 10

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Devotees, not adhering to social distancing norms, offer prayers in an artificial pond during Chhath Puja, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. | (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Maharashtra on Wednesday, November 10, recorded 1,094 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 12,410. Besides, 17 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,40,447.

1,976 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,63,932. The recovery rate in the state is 97.64%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 1,29,714 people are in home quarantine and 870 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 582 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 130 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 295 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 29 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 20 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 12 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 9 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 17 fresh cases.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 08:17 PM IST
