Covid-19: Maharashtra police positive cases rise by 147

The number of police personnel from Maharashtra who have contracted the deadly Covid-19 virus in now nearing the 12,000 mark, with 147 new positive cases detected on Thursday alone, the tally of total positive cases from the state police force has reached 11,920. The state police have reported three more deaths in the last two days due to to Covid-19, taking the death toll to 124.

According to the latest statistics, 11,920 police personnel from the state that includes 1235 officers, have contracted the virus while performing their duties across Maharashtra. Out of the total positive cases, 9569 police personnel including 952 police officers have successfully recovered from the deadly virus. While 1955 police personnel and 272 officers are currently under treatment.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a heavy toll on police department, has lost 124 police personnel which includes 11 officers to the virus.

The positivity count among the Mumbai police force is high as well, with 3643 police personnel have contracted the disease until Wednesday, out of them 3020 of them have been discharged. The city police has so far lost its 59 police personnel to the virus.

Since the March 23, a total of 333 police personnel were attacked in the state and 888 people have been arrested for attacking cops.