COVID-19: Maharashtra logs 4,174 new cases, 65 deaths; Cabinet expresses concern over high positivity rate in 8 districts

Maharashtra on Wednesday, September 8, recorded 4,174 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 47,880. Besides, 65 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,37,962.

4,155 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 63,08,491. The recovery rate in the state rose to 97.09%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 3,07,913 people are in home quarantine and 1,937 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 990 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 914 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1669 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 442 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 20 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 112 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 19 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 8 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday expressed concern over the high growth in COVID-19 patients in 9 districts against the weekly average of 0.06% and high positivity rate in 8 districts against the weekly average of 2.67%. What is worrying is of the 41,425 new patients found between August 27 and September 7, as high as 28,373 are from Mumbai, Pune, Ahmednagar, Satara and Solapur districts and the remaining 13,052 from other districts.

Ahmednagar district tops with high growth in patients at 0.24% followed by Satara 0.18%, Solapur 0.16%, Ratnagiri 0.13%, Sangli 0.13%, Pune 0.08%, Osmanabad 0.08%, Raigad 0.07% and Sindhudurg 0.07%. On the other hand, Pune has reported high positivity rate at 6.33% followed by Sangli 5.59%, Ahmednagar 5.35%, Satara 4.43%, Osmanabad 4.40%, Nashik 3.34%, Ratnagiri 3.29% and Sindhudurg 3.18%.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 07:47 PM IST