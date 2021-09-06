COVID-19: Maharashtra logs 3,626 new cases, 37 deaths; CM Thackeray urges political parties to stop programmes that attract crowds

Maharashtra on Monday, September 5, recorded 3,626 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 47,695. Besides, 37 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,37,811.

5,988 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 63,00,755. The recovery rate in the state rose to 97.09%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 3,03,169 people are in home quarantine and 1,963 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 728 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 953 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1267 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 517 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 36 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 98 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 13 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 14 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday appealed to political parties to immediately stop agitations, meetings and other programmes to avoid crowding in the wake of a slight increase in the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the state.

"We can celebrate festivals later. Let us prioritise the lives and health of our citizens. The situation can go out of hand in view of the spike in daily cases," Thackeray said in a statement.

"Who would like to impose restrictions on festivals and religious programmes? But people's lives are important," he said.

The chief minister said the upcoming festive days were crucial and challenging.

The onus is on political parties to ensure things do not go out of control, he said.

The CM further said the "third wave of COVID-19 is at our doorsteps".

"Kerala is seeing a spike of 30,000 cases daily. This is a danger signal and if we don't take it seriously, Maharashtra will have to pay a heavy price," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 07:15 PM IST