COVID-19: Maharashtra IMA sets up task force to roll out COVID-19 management protocols

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has set up a state task force to roll out COVID-19 management protocols.

"Indian Medical Association, Maharashtra State, as a natural & ethical stakeholder, has taken up the challenge to synchronize the covid management all across. It is equally important that the skilled professionals should have a key role to play in this mammoth task. IMA Maharashtra State is pleased to announce the IMA MS Covid Task Force with immediate effect, " the IMA said.

"The task force shall ensure and roll out the COVID-19 management protocols soon. IMA Maharashtra, having its deepest reach through more than 225 branches, shall propagate the same in all IMA hospitals in the state," they said.

"We, at IMA Maharashtra State, extend our gratitude & appreciations to all Task Force Members for accepting this responsibility, who are real Ambassadors or IMA, We trust that all IMA members will extend full support and cooperation to the task force team. We appeal to all IMA members and hospitals to adapt to this novel working method through standardized protocols during this testing time." they further said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 10,860 new cases and 2 deaths on Tuesday. 9,665 patients among them are asymptomatic i.e. 89% of hospitalized patients.

834 patients are hospitalised today. 52 patients are on Oxygen out of total hospitalised patients. Out of 30,565 available beds only 4,491 are occupied by the patients so far. Only 14.7% beds are occupied out of total available beds.

Patients recovery rate is currently 92% in Mumbai. Overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 0.63% and doubling rate of patients is 110 days.

BMC has traced 31,015 contacts in last 24 hours. There are 16 containment zones in BMC region and 389 building are sealed.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 03:37 PM IST