COVID-19: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope urges Centre to allow oxygen transportation by railways

Days after the Chief Minister’s request for roping in the National Disaster Management Authority for airlifting of oxygen, the Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday urged the Centre to allow transportation of Oxygen by railways from other states in a serious bid to meet the rising demand amid spurt in COVID 19 cases in Maharashtra. Tope’s demand comes at a time when the state government is struggling to meet the daily demand of 1,400 metric tonnes against the production capacity of 1,200 MT by procuring it from various states and industries. The government has projected that the daily demand for oxygen will surge to 2,000 MT by end of April if the COVID 19 cases continue to rise rapidly.

Tope said the Union Home Secretary has written to the Chief Secretaries of the concerned states to ensure that vehicles carrying oxygen from other states to Maharashtra are not obstructed in view of the oxygen shortage in Maharashtra. However, he said the transportation of oxygen by road is time consuming and therefore urged that Ministry of Railways be directed for its transportation.

The minister referred to the Centre’s decision for the installation of pressure swing absorption (PSA) plants in new 100 hospitals in far flung locations under the PM-CARES fund. He demanded that Maharashtra should get maximum number of such plants considering the burgeoning mismatch between demand and supply of oxygen.