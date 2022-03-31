COVID-19: Maharashtra govt withdraws Disaster Management Act; check out what all will be allowed from Gudi Padwa

With the withdrawal of the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act, there will be practically now COVID-19 curbs in Maharashtra from Gudi Padwa. The government is expected to release an order late Thursday evening.

What will all be included in the order?

Use of masks in public places not mandatory but optional.

All shopping and market complexes, cinema halls, malls, multiplexes, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools, wellness centres, beauty salons, places of worship, drama theatres (‘natyagrihas’), tourist places, entertainment parks and so on can operate at 100 per cent capacity.

No restrictions on inter and intra-state movement.

No restrictions on commuting in public transport including railways.

All offices, including government and private, function at full capacity. All industrial and scientific institutions function at full capacity.

Home delivery services for all administrative units.

Offline classes for all academic institutions and all pre-schools as well as anganwadis.

No restrictions on gatherings for all social/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious/political/ festival related events.

No restrictions on the attendance in weddings and funerals.

No restrictions on sporting competitive events both indoor and outdoor.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 07:24 PM IST