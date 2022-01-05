COVID-19: Maharashtra govt reduces quarantine period to 7 days

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has reduced the home quarantine period to seven days from 10 days, announced Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope. However, he said it was compulsory for patients to undergo RT-PCR test.

Tope’s announcement came after the meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to review the spike in Covid cases and the government’s preparedness to handle the crisis. The minister also explained changes in quarantine norms after the Centre issue revised guidelines for the home isolation of mild and asymptomatic cases. According to the Centre, patients under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least seven days have passed from testing positive and there has been no fever for three successive days.

“The number of patients has been increasing in the state for the last few days. Cases are doubling in three days. This is a matter of concern. However, 90 per cent of the patients do not have symptoms. Of the remaining 10 per cent, 1-2 per cent are hospitalised and, in a sense, this is a positive thing,” said Tope. He admitted that there were indications of a community spread during the third wave but noted that the majority of the Omicron cases were mild and they did not need oxygen.

He added that the government would focus on testing across the state.

“It was decided to set up booths in every nook and corner to conduct antigen tests and if this test is positive then there is no need for an RT-PCR,” he said. He warned that the government would take strict action against those who were not yet fully vaccinated.

Booster doses would be administered in government hospitals while private hospitals would be allowed to give booster doses to their staff in their own facilities. DCM Ajit Pawar has assured that there would be no fund shortage in corona management.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 10:45 PM IST