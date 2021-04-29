COVID-19: Maharashtra govt plans to make symbolic launch of third phase of vaccination drive on occasion of Maharashtra Diwas

There will be a mini rollout of the universal vaccination drive on May 1 after all, it appears. Not only is it International Labour Day, it is also Maharashtra Diwas, and to mark the occasion, the state government is planning a symbolic launch of the universal vaccination drive, having received word from the Serum Institute of India (SII) that it will supply three lakh doses of Covishield at Rs 300 per dose by that date.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who chaired a meeting on Thursday to discuss a comprehensive free vaccination drive to cover 5.71 crore citizens from the age group of 18-44 years, has asked the administration to plan a symbolic launch in the event of the government receiving three lakh Covishield doses from SII.

A senior bureaucrat, who was present at the meeting, told The Free Press Journal, “It will be a purely symbolic launch and the free vaccination, based on the supply of 3 lakh vaccines may go on for the next three or four days. But the drive will begin in full swing by the end of May, as SII has conveyed that it will supply a substantial quantity of doses only after May 20. It has indicated that it may supply about 1 to 1.50 crore doses in phases. On the other hand, Bharat Biotech has said it will supply 85 lakh doses in phases up to October.”