COVID-19: Maharashtra govt issues notification for reopening of schools for classes 1 to 7 from December 1; here's all you need to know

Maharashtra government on Monday issued a detailed notification ahead of the reopening of schools for Class 1 to 7 in urban areas and Class 1 to 4 in rural areas from December 1. The notification stated highlighted that the students should be warmly welcomed by the teachers and encourage them. It also stated that respective education officers should visit the designated schools to review and provide guidance where necessary and report the visit to the Divisional Deputy Director of Education.

In-person classes in primary schools of the state have remained closed since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has appealed to all schools to strictly follow these instructions.

A government notification in this regard has been issued. As per the notification, only fully vaccinated teachers and non-teaching staff of the school concerned should be allowed in the institution or office.

Maharashtra Government issued notification for reopening of schools for class 1 to 4 in rural areas and 1 to 7 in urban areas from December 1. Govt wants students from 8 to 12 classes & teachers to welcome them. Officers to visit schools regularly & submit reports

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/vtR3sWkyCh — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) November 29, 2021

The notification further stated that all rules regarding covid should be strictly followed. E.g. In schools with high number of students, only one student on one bench in two sessions, 6 feet distance between two blocks, maximum 15-20 students in a class, frequent hand soap washing, use of mask, refer students to medical officer or nearest health center in case of any symptoms.

Adequate arrangements should be made to wash hands, keeping in consideration the number of students and teachers. Any initiative which will lead to crowding should be avoided, it added.

Schools should reopen in staggered manner it further stated. It also stated that the teachers of the concerned school should arrange accommodation in the same city or village if possible or they should be careful while using the public transport system as much as possible.

All the above matters should be continuously reviewed by the Municipal Commissioner in urban areas and the Collector while that in other areas the Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad or Chief Officer, Municipal Council along with Education Officer, Health Officer must give necessary instructions to the concerned.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 08:18 PM IST