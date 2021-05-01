COVID-19: Maharashtra govt declares West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh as places of 'sensitive origin'

The Maharashtra Government on Saturday declared West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh as places of ‘’Sensitive Origin’’ from today till COVID-19 stays notified as a disaster. This is in the wake of galloping COVID-19 cases in these two states.

The Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte in the BreaktheChain order released today said, ‘’ These places will be considered as places of ‘’Sensitive Origin’’ from the date of this order till the time it is retracted or till COVID 19 stays notified as a disaster. All Standard Operating Procedure put in place for places of Sensitive Origin by various orders will now be applicable to travelers from these two states.’’

As reported by Free Press Journal, the state government earlier on April 18 had declared Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and NCR region and Uttarakhand as places of ‘’Sensitive Origin’’ in a serious bid to curb the transmission of the COVID 19 virus in the state.