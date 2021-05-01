COVID-19: Maharashtra govt declares West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh as places of 'sensitive origin'

The Maharashtra Government on Saturday declared West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh as places of ‘’Sensitive Origin’’ from today till COVID-19 stays notified as a disaster. This is in the wake of galloping COVID-19 cases in these two states.
The Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte in the BreaktheChain order released today said, ‘’ These places will be considered as places of ‘’Sensitive Origin’’ from the date of this order till the time it is retracted or till COVID 19 stays notified as a disaster. All Standard Operating Procedure put in place for places of Sensitive Origin by various orders will now be applicable to travelers from these two states.’’
As reported by Free Press Journal, the state government earlier on April 18 had declared Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and NCR region and Uttarakhand as places of ‘’Sensitive Origin’’ in a serious bid to curb the transmission of the COVID 19 virus in the state.
In a related development, the state government issued FAQs regarding the BreaktheChain orders as the lockdown has been extended till May 15. The relief and rehabilitation department principal secretary Assem Gupta said chicken, mutton, poultry and other food related shops can remain open all 7 days of the week from 7 am to 11 am after which they can do home delivery personally or through e-commercial services. Anyone serving any person beyond this time over the counter shall be fined. There is no restriction on cargo movements.
Further, Gupta said mango selling to customers can happen only between 7 am 1 am as the interaction with customers can happen during that period. Anyone serving any person beyond this time window over the counter shall be fined. However, he added that other related processes like grading, ripening, sorting can be done even post 11 am. Also, home delivery can be done post 11 pm as per the BreaktheChain orders or as per orders of local Disaster Management Authority. There is no restriction on cargo movements.
