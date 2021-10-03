COVID-19: Maharashtra fully vaccinates more than 2.5 crore beneficiaries till date

Maharashtra on Sunday achieved to fully vaccinate more than 2.5 crore beneficiaries against the COVID-19 virus, Public Health additional chief secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas informed.

More than 2.5 crore people received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine since the start of the pandemic.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on October 3 Maharashtra inoculated 8,35,32,454 people.

As per the state government data, 3,05,14,438 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 77,14,770 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,93,534 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 10,84,848 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,44,248 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 17,65,093 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,696 new coronavirus infections and 49 fatalities, the health department said.

As many as 3,062 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the total of recoveries to 63,77,954.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 06:51 PM IST