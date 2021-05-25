COVID-19: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar directs to conduct oxygen, electric and fire audits of hospitals immediately

To strengthen the fight against COVID-19, Ajit Pawar today directed to conduct oxygen, electric and fire audits of hospitals in the state by approving 25 per cent funds from the 15th Finance Commission as well as secondary mineral funds for health expenditure. A list of 131 hospitals providing free treatment for mucormycosis under Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Janaarogya Yojana scheme should be released, he said.

The Dy CM further notified that while covid infection is declining in urban areas of the state, it is still increasing in rural areas. He also said that emphasis should be placed on institutional isolation rather than home isolation of covid victims to break the chain of infection in rural areas.

"In villages where the number of cases is high, comprehensive tests should be done and Asha workers should also be trained and tested to speed up corona tests." he added.

In a relief to the farmers, Mr Pawar said that in districts where there are strict restrictions, on the backdrop of kharif season, it is planned to keep the shops of seeds, fertilizers, agricultural implements open for the convenience of the farmers.

Talking about Mucormycosis, Ajit Pawar said, "the disease is cured if medication is started immediately after the diagnosis of mucormycosis is made in the first stage. Therefore, treatment should be started on these patients in the first stage, so that no one will lose life due to the disease."